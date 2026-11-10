David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

A world without hydrocarbons is a past we escaped.

Modern life depends on the products and transportation fuels made from hydrocarbons, the same products and transportation fuels that wind and solar electricity CANNOT make!

https://www.americaoutloud.news/a-world-without-hydrocarbons-is-a-past-we-escaped/

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