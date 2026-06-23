With the world's oil and gas market changing, energy security is now at the forefront of most countries' priorities. There are two discussions going on: have we found all of the easy oil, and will oil demand go away with the renewable crowd pushing more money into wind and solar? You won't want to miss this discussion with the Energy Realities Gang of 4: Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley.

Share

We are live on LinkedIn and YouTube, and then we publish on Apple, Spotify, and all of our Substack Channels.



Run of Show:

1. The “End of Easy Oil” Debate

The hosts critically examine Shell CEO’s claim that “all cheap oil is now gone.” David Blackmon argues this is a stale talking point that’s been recycled for 20+ years. He points out that shale oil in the U.S. Permian Basin is actually “easy oil” due to fully delineated fields and advanced technology. The discussion highlights how the definition of “easy oil” evolves with technological advancement.

2. International Energy Agency (IEA) Forecasts & Credibility

The IEA’s latest report predicts an oil market glut with demand rising 2 million barrels daily but supply surging 8 million barrels daily. The hosts are skeptical of the IEA’s projections, with one calling it “a fool’s game” to depend on their forecasts. They note the IEA has abandoned peak oil predictions but question their overall reliability.

3. Reserve Replacement Crisis

A critical issue: the industry has underinvested in replacement production since 2015 due to ESG pressures and the Paris Agreement. Companies are consuming reserves without adequately replacing them—like “eating seed you need to plant next year.” This threatens long-term supply security.

4. ESG & Investment Decline Impact

The hosts trace the sharp drop in oil & gas exploration capital expenditure directly to 2015 (Paris Agreement) and the rise of ESG mandates. Institutional investors discouraged new oil/gas projects, creating the current supply vulnerability.

5. Frontier & Arctic Development

Future oil must come from harder-to-access areas: West Africa, Guyana (low-cost at ~$20/barrel), the Arctic, and deeper waters. However, Western countries face contradictions—they restrict Arctic development while depending on imports. Russia and China are positioned to develop Arctic resources instead.

6. Geopolitical Chokepoints & Resource Wars

Strait of Hormuz : Critical for global oil flow; Iran’s leverage is limited as alternatives are being developed

Red Sea/Suez : Houthi disruptions creating workarounds

Energy as military strategy: Historical wars (WWI, WWII) were fundamentally about energy security; modern conflicts follow the same pattern

7. U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) Concerns

Cushing, Oklahoma storage is near critical lows (19 million barrels, below the 20 million structural limit). The hosts note this is why Strait of Hormuz traffic is vital—to replenish supplies before a crisis occurs.

8. Electrification Paradox

90% of businesses plan to electrify by 2035, but the discussion reveals the flaw: electricity must be generated by something. Wind and solar don’t provide 75-85% of current electricity; fossil fuels still do. The hosts criticize this as misdirected policy that ignores energy fundamentals.

9. Shale & Unconventional Oil as Long-Term Resources

U.S. shale formations (Permian, Eagle Ford, Bakken) are being treated as 100-year resources through repeated refracking cycles, recovering only ~10% per major frack job. These are becoming “manufacturing operations” with consolidation from 200 producers to ~30-40.

10. Energy Security & National Survival

The hosts emphasize that reliable, affordable energy is foundational to national security, military capability, and free societies. Without it, countries become dependent on adversaries like Russia and China.

