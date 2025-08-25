In an interview with Politico out this week, Energy Secretary Chris Wright pushed back against critics’ claims that the Trump administration’s policies will kill off the U.S. wind and solar industries.

“What we’re doing is not ending renewables,” Wright said. “The previous administration thought wind, solar and batteries were going to power the world. They’re not going to power the world. So, you just got to look at them in a more realistic context.”

This is it, exactly, and it’s a new reality that is forcing a rapid reassessment of the prospects for a real “energy transition” truly taking place in any currently living person’s lifetime. Reality, as it turns out, holds more sway all the rosy talking points based on wishful thinking, command-and-control regulations, and government subsidies combined can hope to achieve. This is because the laws of physics are actual laws, not mere suggestions or guidelines.