The Trump White House made news this week with the publication of a revised National Security Strategy plan which elevates oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear as key drivers of U.S. national security. A section titled “Energy Dominance” says a renewed focus on America’s abundance of those key traditional forms of energy “will

produce well-paying jobs in the United States, reduce costs for

American consumers and businesses, fuel reindustrialization, and help

maintain our advantage in cutting-edge technologies such as AI.”

Trump’s Energy Focused Security Strategy

“Expanding our net energy exports will also deepen relationships with

allies while curtailing the influence of adversaries, protect our ability

to defend our shores, and—when and where necessary—enables us to

project power,” the section continues, adding, “We reject the disastrous ‘climate change’ and ‘Net Zero’ ideologies that have so greatly harmed Europe, threaten the

United States, and subsidize our adversaries.”

The message is clear: The Biden era of tailoring government policies to efforts to hamstring fossil fuels and nuclear in favor of heavy subsidization of intermittent alternatives and electric vehicles is over. For the next three years, at least, federal energy and climate policy will focus on boosting energy resources which America possesses in unrivaled abundance. It’s an affirmation of the direction pursued by President Donald Trump and his key energy appointees throughout 2025.

Energy security has always been inextricably tied to national security, but the link has never been more vital than today amid the Russia/Ukraine war, myriad geopolitical tensions, and the global competition to win the AI race. America’s stature as the largest producer of oil and the most prolific producer and exporter of natural gas gives it a leadership position rivaled by no other country. Add in the fact that the U.S. also possesses by far the largest reserves of coal, and Trump’s aspiration for American energy dominance comes clearly into focus.