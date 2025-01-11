In this joint podcast, Stuart Turley and David Blackmon provide an in-depth analysis of U.S. energy policies under the Biden administration, focusing on offshore drilling bans, regulatory challenges, and their implications for long-term energy security. The discussion addresses critical topics such as the energy transition, the reliance on foreign supply chains for essential minerals, and the role of regulatory frameworks in shaping the energy landscape. Highlighting the need for balanced energy solutions, they explore the potential of nuclear power, the impact of environmental lobbying, and the complexities of global energy geopolitics. The episode concludes with expert insights and resources from David Blackmon's extensive work in the energy sector.

