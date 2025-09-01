I’m taking kind of an easy day here on Labor Day, but thought I’d share summaries of some of the key energy stories I’m reading right now:

Trump DOT Deals Another Big Blow to Offshore Wind - Excellent piece here by the Daily Caller’s Audrey Streb detailing the decision by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to rescind a $679 million slush fund for offshore wind allocated by the Biden DOT under Pete Buttigieg during the last administration’s waning days. Glorious.

Norway’s Hydro Crisis Has Bad Implications for the UK - Great piece here from UK energy expert Kathryn Porter detailing how the UK’s stupid reliance on electricity imports from Norway is likely to come back to haunt Brits as Norway considers export restrictions amid waning hydro generation.