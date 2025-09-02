Some stories I’m looking at this morning…

OPEC+ Unlikely to cut exports at September meeting - OPEC+ ministers meet this coming Sunday, and few expect the cartel to back off on its program to add more crude onto the global market. One interesting point in this WSJ story is that the production increases added in so far this year have yet to show up in inventory data, which likely means demand is rising more quickly than most analysts believe. That in turn probably means crude prices have dropped more than they should have. The one thing we know beyond doubt about our current collection of oil analyst experts is that they are usually wrong.

Share

Russia and China Sign Major Deal for Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline - When completed, this will dramatically increase Russian gas exports into China, thus easing Chinese needs for LNG imports. Putin keeps finding ways to slip around all the ineffectual sanctions placed on him by the EU and U.S, most of them provided by China and India.

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 ships 6th cargo this year - Speaking of LNG and China, most of the LNG from this Russian export facility is going there. Both of these stories help illustrate how Putin has been able to keep funding his war in Ukraine in the face of sanctions, which have had little effect since the world's two most populated countries and their rapidly growing economies have refused to observe them.

The Green Movement's Unspoken Misogyny - My friend and podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth has this wonderful piece on her Substack today detailing the tacit misogyny which permeates the climate alarm movement. It’s a wonderful read and you really should all go read it.

Trump's Regulatory Changes Save Consumers Billions - Good analysis here from Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling, who call themselves the "Energy Bad Boys." They show that, in the ISO New England region alone, Trump's rollback of Biden/Obama regulations would save power consumers about $315 billion over the next 30 years.

That is all.