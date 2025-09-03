Some key energy stories I’m looking at this morning…

Appeals court overrules District judge in Gold Bars case - A federal appellate court on Tuesday sided with the Environmental Protection Agency in the pitched legal battle over Administrator Lee Zeldin’s termination of $20 billion in Biden-era climate grants, a major victory for the Trump administration’s bid to cancel hundreds of environmental grants and boost fossil fuel production. Key note here: This is the second time an appeals court has ruled that district courts cannot stop EPA and Lee Zeldin from clawing back these grants and loans.

Good interview on Fox Business with Chris Wright - Wright's interviews are always chock full of good information. In this one he's focused on talking about how DOE is going about trying to slow rising utility bills, for which Dems are dishonestly blaming Trump and his administration. The truth is that utility bills have risen apace with the expansion of wind and solar in this country. It's virtually a 1 to 1 relationship.