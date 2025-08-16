With President Donald Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin now in the rear-view mirror, the question becomes what, if anything, was agreed to related to the war in Ukraine. In his post-meeting interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, President Trump indicated that he and Putin agreed on many aspects of what an ultimate settlement might look like, setting the stage for a second meeting to include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming weeks.

Indeed, Mr. Trump spent the entire 7-hour flight back to the nation’s capital on a series of calls with Zelenskyy and other European leaders, already focused on ensuring the follow-up meeting happens and is productive. On their one-on-one call, the New York Times reports that Zelenskyy committed to traveling to Washington, DC on Monday for a face-to-face meeting with President Trump.