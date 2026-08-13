David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mez Medici Media's avatar
Mez Medici Media
14m

it's about time they take down the bull shit climate science garbage, especially the controversial chapter that is known to be written and argued by lawyers who have conflicts of interest and are supporters of climate changes being human caused when we all know the evidence is that the earths climate has been changing always for millions of years

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
just now

Next up: NAS simply removing it's conflict of interest policy.

So entrenched is the Green Grift Machine that I wouldn't put that past this or

any organization that has existed in this science vacuum chamber.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture