WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is holding the meeting to discuss plans for revitalizing Venezuela’s oil industry. Credit: Getty

For energy, 2026 will be a year characterized by four intersecting global forces: Grids straining under skyrocketing power demands, price pressures on an array of energy related commodities, shifting geopolitical forces, and an oil and gas upstream sector forced to work harder and smarter to maintain profits. That’s the view reflected in the 2026 Energy Outlook published January 13 by big energy data analytics firm Enverus.

Share

“2026 is a year of recalibration as capital focuses on specific winners like gas-fired generation and landfill RNG, grid operators tightening AI-driven load forecasts, and data centers move toward behind-the-meter generation,” noted Ian Nieboer, managing director of Enverus Intelligence® Research, an Enverus subsidiary.

Dane Gregoris, managing director at Enverus Intelligence® Research added, “Our work shows oil prices will reset lower in 2026 without signaling long-term scarcity. Upstream operators will continue to push for efficiency gains while capital stays highly selective.”

Dynamics in Repriced Energy Markets

In the oil sector, 2026 is expected to feature stark contrasts. Enverus projects global oil inventories to reach levels not seen since the COVID pandemic, driven by competitive price wards in U.S. shale production. This could drive prices down in the first half of the year, even as geopolitical risks introduce potential upside rewards.

The Outlook sees things improving for upstream companies in the second half of the year as demand surpasses supply, leading to inventory drawdowns and a gradual price recovery. But for the full year, Enverus projects the international Brent index price to average just $55 per barrel, well below the generally accepted breakeven price for most U.S. shale drilling projects.

The analysts believe natural gas markets are similarly poised for moderation in 2026. Enverus expects the U.S. Henry Hub index to average $3.80 per million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) throughout winter periods but softening to $3.60/MMBtu during the summer. The longer-term outlook is somewhat more encouraging, with a gradual increase to $4.00-$4.50/MMBtu expected by the end of the decade.