In a landmark deal signaling a resurgence of private equity activity in the energy space, Blackstone, the world’s biggest alternative asset manager, announced on August 6 an agreement to acquire energy data analytics and SaaS giant Enverus. While the final sale figure remains officially undisclosed, multiple news reports peg the transaction at somewhere north of $6 billion, making it the second largest full private equity exit in software over the past three years and the largest of its kind in energy analytics.

“As the leading energy-dedicated SaaS platform, Enverus’ advanced analytics and technology solutions are critical for its customers as they navigate unprecedented AI-driven electricity demand growth and the broader energy transition,” Eli Nagler and Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Directors at Blackstone, said in a release. “We believe Blackstone’s energy market expertise and network can further enhance the company’s growth trajectory and look forward to working with [Enverus CEO Manuj Nikhanj] and the Enverus team.”

Whatever the exact dollar amount of the deal turns out to be, it’s a big number which sends a signal that the future of the accelerating energy expansion across the globe will be driven by equally accelerating access to data, intelligence, and service providers with the platforms to make sense of it all in real time.