Announcement and Intent: On June 11, 2025, the EPA formally proposed repealing all GHG emissions standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants. The agency argues that CO2 and other GHGs from these plants "do not contribute significantly to dangerous pollution" or climate change, citing their small and declining share of global emissions (about 3% of global GHG emissions in 2022, down from 5.5% in 2005). The EPA further claims that eliminating these emissions would have no meaningful impact on public health or welfare.