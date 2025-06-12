I’m pressed for time this morning, and will post more on this later. Here is what GROK says about it:
Key Details of the EPA's Proposal
Announcement and Intent: On June 11, 2025, the EPA formally proposed repealing all GHG emissions standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants. The agency argues that CO2 and other GHGs from these plants "do not contribute significantly to dangerous pollution" or climate change, citing their small and declining share of global emissions (about 3% of global GHG emissions in 2022, down from 5.5% in 2005). The EPA further claims that eliminating these emissions would have no meaningful impact on public health or welfare.
Legal and Policy Basis: The proposal builds on a 2022 Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA, which limited the EPA’s authority to impose broad, system-wide shifts (e.g., forcing utilities to switch from coal to renewables) but allowed plant-specific, technology-based standards. The EPA claims the Biden-era rules, such as the 2024 carbon pollution standards (often referred to as "Clean Power Plan 2.0"), violated this ruling by overreaching and imposing costly requirements. The agency seeks to align with the "rule of law" while prioritizing affordable and reliable energy.
Targeted Regulations: The proposal would repeal:
Biden-era standards finalized in April 2024, which required existing coal plants operating beyond 2039 and new gas plants to capture 90% of their CO2 emissions by 2032 using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.
Emission guidelines for existing gas plants and new source performance standards for new gas-fired turbines.
The 2009 "endangerment finding," which established that GHGs endanger public health and welfare, providing the legal basis for regulating CO2 under the Clean Air Act.
Timeline: The EPA plans to publish the proposed rule after interagency review and signature by Administrator Zeldin. A public comment period will follow, with a final rule expected by December 2025.
Economic Claims: The EPA estimates that repealing these standards could save Americans over $1 billion annually by reducing compliance costs for power plants, which could lower electricity prices and support industries like transportation, heating, utilities, farming, and manufacturing.
Rationale Provided by the EPA
Global Emissions Context: The EPA argues that U.S. power plant emissions are a small fraction of global GHGs (3% in 2022), and even eliminating them entirely would not significantly mitigate climate change. This contrasts with scientific consensus, which emphasizes the cumulative impact of emissions and the U.S.’s role as the world’s second-largest emitter.
Economic and Energy Priorities: Administrator Zeldin has stated that Biden-era rules "suffocate" the economy by imposing costly regulations that threaten energy reliability and increase costs for consumers. The repeal is framed as a step toward "energy dominance" and national security by ensuring affordable and reliable energy supplies.
Legal Compliance: The EPA claims the Biden-era rules exceeded its authority under the Clean Air Act, particularly after the 2022 Supreme Court ruling, and that repealing them aligns with legal constraints.
Context and Background
Historical Regulation Efforts:
The EPA’s authority to regulate CO2 emissions stems from the 2007 Supreme Court decision in Massachusetts v. EPA, which confirmed that CO2 is a pollutant under the Clean Air Act and that the EPA is obligated to regulate it if it endangers public health.
The Obama administration’s 2015 Clean Power Plan aimed to reduce power plant CO2 emissions by 32% from 2005 levels by 2030 but was blocked by legal challenges and never implemented.
The Trump administration’s 2019 Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule replaced the Clean Power Plan with less stringent standards but was struck down by courts.
In 2022, the Supreme Court’s West Virginia v. EPA decision further limited the EPA’s ability to mandate broad energy transitions, emphasizing that such authority rests with Congress.
Current Status
The proposal is in the early stages, awaiting publication and public comment. It must navigate interagency review and potential legal challenges before finalization. The EPA’s claim that power plant emissions are insignificant is likely to be a focal point of contention, given scientific evidence and prior court rulings affirming the need to regulate GHGs.
