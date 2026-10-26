Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation announced Monday morning it would enter into a strategic, all stock merger with venerable Marcellus shale producer Range Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $13 billion. The merger creates what EQT says is “America’s largest and only vertically integrated natural gas producer” with a combined enterprise value of $50 billion.

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Enhancing EQT Shareholder Value

In a release, EQT President and CEO Toby Rice said the deal “brings together two of the highest-quality, longest-duration asset bases in North America and creates a company uniquely positioned for the next era of natural gas.” Rice added that the merger “creates a must-own energy company capable of generating durable, through-cycle free cash flow while compounding value for shareholders for decades to come.” Rice’s assessment of the company’s longevity is likely no exaggeration given the magnitude of the natural gas resource in the Appalachian Basin, which encompasses both the Marcellus and Utica shale plays along with additional conventional resources.

The terms of the merger agreement require EQT to exchange .987 shares of its stock for every outstanding share of Range common stock. Once finalized, the transaction will result in EQT’s existing shareholders owning roughly 73% of the combined company with the remaining 27% owned by existing holders of Range stock.