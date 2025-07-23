In a world where energy policy swings like a pendulum caught in a political storm, two stories emerged this week which underscore the failing state of the global energy transition.

Equinor, the Norwegian energy behemoth, just took a $955 million gut-punch on its Empire Wind 1 project, while Shell and other oil giants are quietly abandoning their once-loud promises to chase the elusive net-zero dream. These developments, reported in the second quarter of 2025, reveal a broader truth: the green energy crusade is hitting a brick wall, and the fossil fuel industry is roaring back with a vengeance.