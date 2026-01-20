President Donald Trump surprised the White House press corps on Tuesday with an appearance in the White House briefing room to introduce the administration’s compilation of its biggest wins during its first year. “Titled 365 Wins in 365 Days,” the web page compiles big wins in the major policy areas addressed during Trump 47’s first year in office.

I won’t catalogue all 365 wins here - you can read the full compilation at this link.

But I did want to detail the 40+ big wins on the topic here at Energy Additions: Energy and Climate policy. Simply put, Trump 47 has erased almost the entirety of the destructive Biden policy actions in this realm and is also well down the road to erasing 8 years of Barack Hussein Obama His Own Self.

It is a glorious revolution whose significance is almost impossible to overstate.

Here you go:

REBUILDING AN ECONOMY FOR WORKING AMERICANS 68. Drove gas prices to their lowest level in nearly five years, with prices below $3 per gallon in 43 states and below $2 per gallon in 19 states. … 109. Brought U.S. exports to their second-highest value on record. IGNITING AMERICAN INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY Solidified the U.S. position as the world leader in artificial intelligence, attracting $2.7 trillion in tech and AI investment. Secured $90 billion in AI and energy investment in Pennsylvania alone through direct presidential engagement and relentless advocacy for the commonwealth’s resources.

REASSERTING AMERICAN LEADERSHIP ON THE WORLD STAGE Secured an agreement from Venezuela to turn over 30-50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the U.S. Seized sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers to cut off funding for the Maduro regime. Sanctioned Venezuela’s shadow oil fleet, crippling the regime’s illicit revenue streams.

UNLEASHING AMERICAN ENERGY DOMINANCE — AND COMMON SENSE Immediately declared a National Energy Emergency to unlock America’s full energy potential and bring down costs for American families. Set a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export record, becoming the first country ever to export more than 100 million metric tons of LNG in a single year. Reversed Biden-era drilling restrictions, approving nearly 6,000 applications for permits to drill for oil and gas on federal and Native American land — a 55% increase from the same time period in 2024-2025. Re-opened hundreds of millions of acres to oil, gas, and coal production. Announced the opening of 13.1 million more acres of federal land for coal leasing, tripling benchmarks set by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and delivering on President Trump’s directive to restore American Energy Dominance. Achieved record domestic oil and natural gas production following expanded leasing and permitting. Approved advanced nuclear energy projects through Department of Energy licensing and financing support, with multiple nuclear reactors set to come online by July 4, 2026. Reinvigorated America’s Beautiful Clean Coal industry, investing hundreds of millions to boost coal production while rolling back decades of overregulation. Terminated hundreds of Biden-era Green New Scam projects, including the $7.5 billion federal EV charger program, which, as of May 2024, had built just 8 EV charging stations. Established the National Energy Dominance Council at the White House to advise on achieving energy dominance. Directed the Administration to expeditiously implement the most effective mechanisms, barriers, and other measures to prevent the migration and expansion of invasive carp in the Great Lakes Basin and the surrounding region. Took action to revoke the 2009 Barack Hussein Obama-era Endangerment Finding, which accounted for trillions of dollars in regulatory costs. Eliminated the costly Biden-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, saving Americans $109 billion over the next five years. Empowered consumer choice for everyday items such as vehicles, straws, shower heads, toilets, washing machines, lightbulbs, stoves and dishwashers, saving U.S. consumers tens of billions. Eliminated useless water pressure standards that make household appliances less effective and more expensive. Withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as dozens of globalist climate organizations. Identified 28.3 trillion cubic feet of gas and 1.6 billion barrels of previously undiscovered oil in the Permian Basin. Successfully pushed major technology corporations to cover the full electricity costs of their data centers. Returned tens of billions of dollars of Green New Scam spending to American taxpayers. Expedited a variety of crucial infrastructure projects by slashing red tape, including the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in San Diego and the I-40 highway in North Carolina. Eliminated the Diesel Exhaust Fluid requirement, saving family farmers $727 million annually. Halted the construction of costly and environmentally harmful offshore wind turbines. Brought in over $350 million through oil and gas lease sales — more revenue than in all four years of the Biden Administration combined. Launched a pathway for agencies to accomplish permitting reform at record speed, pushing back on environmental regulations that have been weaponized to stall growth. Signed historic energy export deals, including a $100 billion deal with South Korea and a $200 billion deal with Japanese energy company JERA. Fast-tracked uranium mining – a move that strengthened national security by reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. Reduced the energy and critical minerals permitting processes from multiple years to, at most, 28 days. Disbursed hundreds of millions in energy revenues to oil-and-gas-producing states. Secured an agreement with Mexico for an immediate transfer of water from international reservoirs to Texas farmers and ranchers. Cut red tape that accounted for 60% of the building and purchasing costs of new Department of Energy laboratories. Granted the beautiful clean coal industry relief from stringent Biden-era rules on coal-fired power plants. Signed an executive order to reinvigorate the beautiful clean coal industry after decades of neglect by politicians. Signed an executive order to strengthen the reliability and security of the electric grid. Implemented permanent pay increases for wildland firefighters. Reopened 1.56 million acres of the Alaska Coastal Plain to oil and gas leasing — reversing the Biden Administration’s 2024 plan that restricted development to the statutory minimum. Distribute high-assay low-enriched uranium to U.S. nuclear developers as part of President Trump’s commitment to unleashing all sources of affordable, reliable, and safe American energy. Signed a repeal of the Biden-era natural gas tax into law. Overrode bureaucratic red tape that limited water availability in California following the failure of the state’s water system during the devastating wildfires. Held a record-breaking geothermal lease sale in October — the largest ever by dollar amount — totaling nearly $9.5 million in revenue. Scrapped Biden-era rules and regulations on greenhouse gases. Generated $24 million in total receipts from leasing 141 parcels totaling 451,893 acres at competitive geothermal lease sales in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah. Signed an executive order expanding U.S. production of critical minerals to reduce reliance on China. Announced new hunting opportunities across 87,000 acres within the National Wildlife Refuge System and National Fish Hatchery System to more than triple the number of opportunities and quintuple the number of stations opened or expanded compared to the Biden Administration.

[End]

That’s a total of 50 major energy and climate policy related wins during a single year, and trust me: The list is not fully comprehensive.

It’s been an amazing - make that glorious - 365 days of WINNING for America.

God Bless Donald Trump

That is all.