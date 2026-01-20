David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

A great start! Now get rid of the pedantic foot dragging staff working against the administration. It’s about time we right sized the federal employment to only productive staff.

What’s truly glorious first year,

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture