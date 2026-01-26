David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Victor G. Carrillo's avatar
Victor G. Carrillo
6h

David, as always, thank you for your insightful energy-focused news! In spite of a 14 degree temp outside, we're staying cozy warm in Rockwall due to my gas-fired furnace and Texas' gas-fired power plants!

1 reply by David Blackmon
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
6h

So for the tiny contribution of wind and solar we paid how much?

Just pony up for another billion or so as ERCOT signs up more, with favorable terms preferential to coal and gas.

We need to pressure our state politicians to promote and support nuclear, lest we be burdened with more increases in electricity costs.

1 reply
