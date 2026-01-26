ERCOT #TexasGrid Monday Morning Update: A New Day Has Dawned



As of 6:00 a.m. CT on Monday, January 26, #naturalgas, #coal, and #nuclear, the baseload powerhouses of the Texas power grid, are supplying 89% of all generation on the system. Natural gas alone is chugging along at an impressive 68%.

The gas system didn’t freeze up overnight, as so many renewables proponents had cravenly rooted for. The reforms enacted by the Texas legislature #txlege over the last three sessions are clearly working as intended. Time for everyone to thank Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick for his focused leadership in this area.



As you can see in the lefthand chart below, there were few additional outages recorded on the system overnight despite the sub-freezing temperatures and snow and ice which covered most of the state.



Obviously, #solar‘s contributing nothing because the sun isn’t up. The vaunted stationary #powerstorage is inputting a paltry 1.5%, and #Wind is below 10% because the wind hasn’t picked up in West Texas yet. Due to sunny conditions in much of the state, we can expect wind and solar to both do better after sunrise and give some of the workhorse natural gas plants a bit of a rest for several hours.



We still have one more day and another very cold night to go before Texans finally can enjoy above-freezing temperatures, so celebrations remain premature. But no one, not even the most shameless wind and solar boosters, can deny that the reforms enacted since 2021’s Winter Storm Uri haven’t worked.



A new day has dawned on the Texas grid, and #ERCOT is no longer saddled with managing the problem child of the national system.



#GodBlessTexas