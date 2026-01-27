ERCOT #TexasGrid Tuesday Morning Update: The Crisis is Over - #NaturalGas, #Wind, #Coal the big winners.

As the day dawns over #Texas on January 27 at 6:06 a.m. CT, state’s electric grid managed by ERCOT has, as they say, weathered the storm. That would be Winter Storm #Fern, which, while admittedly not the same level of event as 2021’s #Uri, was severe enough to give the grid its sternest stress test in half a decade.



And the grid did just fine. The natural gas system maintained its integrity from production through the power plant, providing more than half - and up to as much as 70% at times - of overall generation throughout the event. The legislative reforms enacted during the 2021, 2023, and 2025 sessions proved effective and durable. All involved can now take a bow.



For those who still believe that winterization of gas assets that are critical to grid integrity is a waste of time and money in Texas, I’m sorry, you are wrong, and about 25 million safe and warm Texans agree with me.



The Wind industry can also take a bow. I’ll never be a fan due to all the profligate land waste, massive retirement issues, and false propaganda surrounding the industry, but Texas’s wind fleet did provide a sizable amount of input throughout most of the storm. As I type this, it’s putting in a very strong 25%, higher than it’s been since the advent of the storm. Cool.



The state’s beleaguered Coal fleet also deserves plaudits for remaining up and running throughout. It’s overall capacity in Texas has been cut by half since 2011, so it will never be the biggest contributor, but you can by-God rely on coal to be there when you need it most.



That cannot be said for solar and batteries, which have been essentially non-factors about 90% of the time during this storm. Power storage is kicking in about 4% right now, but that’s mainly a case a better late than never for a segment that sat at or below zero throughout most of the storm.



Here’s where the time has come to offer some praise for Texas officials who bore the brunt of harsh criticism and blame for the deadly grid failure during Uri. And, TBH, they deserved that criticism for basically being asleep at the wheel for a decade before Uri hit.



But, to their credit, they learned from their mistakes, unlike their peers in California, New York and the New England states. Led by Dan Patrick and Greg Abbott, the state government moved fast after Uri to reconstitute the boards at #ERCOT and the Texas PUC, and to enact major reforms to how the system functions. The members of the Texas Railroad Commission also deserve credit for their quick action in this regard.



No one is saying the Texas grid is perfect and doesn’t still have problems - you’d be a fool to say that. But it is a damn sight more robust and reliable today than it was five years ago, when 300 of my fellow Texans were lost.



With temperatures rising above freezing across most all of the state today, Texans can finally take a deep breath and do a little celebrating, at least until the next major polar vortex arrives.



#GodBlessTexas

That is all.