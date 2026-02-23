Welp, here we go again. Another day, another glaring example of the Energy Absurdity that defines modern European governance. While the EU’s climate zealots lecture the continent’s working families about the mortal sin of heating their homes with natural gas or driving a gasoline-powered car, the same bureaucrats are quietly signing off on a massive increase in private jet spending for themselves.

According to Politico, the European Commission, Parliament, Council, and External Action Service have budgeted up to €16 million — that’s €15.67 million under the formal contract — for “non-scheduled air-taxi transport services” over the next four years (2022-2026). That’s roughly €5 million more than the previous four-year contract (2016-2021), which maxed out at €10.71 million, and about 50% higher than earlier periods.

The excuse? “Geopolitical volatility” and the need for “short-notice travel” to conflict zones or urgent meetings. Higher charter rates and fuel costs are also blamed.

Translation: Our schedules are too important, our security too precious, and our time too valuable to fly commercial like the peasants we’re taxing into energy poverty.