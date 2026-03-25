The European Union, scrambling to fill a natural gas deficit created by the shutdown of Qatar’s LNG exports, is experiencing a classic ‘FAFO’ moment in its U.S. trade negotiations. This week, U.S. Ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder delivered a blunt, no-nonsense message to Brussels: Ratify the Turnberry agreement - the sweeping U.S.-EU trade pact hammered out last July at President Trump’s Scottish golf resort - without amendment, or Europe could forfeit the favorable access to American liquefied natural gas it has come to depend on since ditching Russian pipeline supplies.“

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“If the Turnberry agreement is not implemented, we will go back to square one,” Puzder told the Financial Times. “I don’t really know where we will end up. I believe the United States will continue to want to do business with Europe, but the conditions may no longer be so favorable.” Translation: Play ball, or the LNG cargoes that now make up 58 percent of Europe’s imports will start heading to higher-paying customers in Asia and elsewhere. In fact, several such cargoes have already undergone mid-sea rerouting in search of higher profits.

A deal is a deal: Europe should know this better than anyone after watching Vladimir Putin turn the gas tap off in 2022. The Turnberry pact is a key element of Trump’s America First energy policy, locking in $750 billion worth of U.S. energy purchases -mostly LNG, with oil and nuclear thrown in - while scrapping EU tariffs on American industrial goods and deepening cooperation on tech and AI. Ambassador Puzder even suggested the Europeans low-balled it, contending they should have committed to a cool trillion.