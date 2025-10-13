Proponents of the European Union’s (EU) heavy-handed supply-chain due diligence rules have been worked hard to create a narrative that European investors and European businesses want the EU’s new CS3D regulatory requirements to move forward. Many believed it was a dubious notion from the start, and now, a strong and clear message from nearly fifty leading French and German companies has eliminated any doubt that European homegrown businesses have had enough of Brussels’s ESG obsession.

CEOs Urge EU To Scrap CS3D

Reuters reported on October 10 that 46 CEOs, led by TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne and Siemens CEO Roland Busch sent a letter to French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz calling for aggressive action to prioritize competitiveness on five fronts: antitrust and competition, deregulation and simplification, capital markets unification, energy security, and “strategic sovereignty” in key industries. The letter came on the same day on which the Xi Jinping government in China announced heavier restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals using supply chains under its control.