It is an ill-kept secret of American politics that most of the big labor unions in the country have long been client organizations of the Democratic party. In presidential election years, endorsements from these unions for the party’s nominee have generally been foregone conclusions regardless of voting attitudes of rank-and-file union members.

Some are quicker to endorse than others. Kamala Harris had barely had time to buy campaign letterhead before the United Auto Workers (UAW) weighed in on July 31 with its endorsement. The union’s bosses made the move despite the reality of the Biden/Harris electric vehicle mandates placing many of that union’s jobs at risk as the companies they work for lose billions each year on Quixotic efforts to force the public to enjoy paying premiums for cars they can’t rely upon when the going gets tough.