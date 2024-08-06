“Sometimes, technology doesn’t fulfill its promise,” begins a story at climate alarm propaganda pusher CNN, “But, other times, it isn’t the tech that let’s you down, it’s the people using it.”
Sure, it’s the people, y’all, not the technology that has proved unworkable for the masses since its inception 140 years ago. That’s the narrative now surrounding the growing problem with so-called “charger hogs,” those greedy, slovenly brutes who insist on trying to - gasp! - get a totally unreasonable full charge on their damn EV’s battery when parked at the rare functioning high-speed charging station.\
No, really, that’s the narrative.
