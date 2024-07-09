Hey, want a cheap Fisker Ocean EV? Want a bunch of ‘em? All you need is $2,500 in US cash for a few hundred of Fisker’s remaining inventory of Oceans that have minor damages, and they’re yours!
Bankrupt pure play EV maker Fisker, desperate to raise cash to keep what remains of its operations open as it goes through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, is …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy Transition Absurdities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.