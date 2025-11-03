If you needed any more proof that the electric vehicle revolution was nothing but a taxpayer-funded fever dream, look no further than the smoking crater where America’s EV sales used to be. Just weeks after President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” signed off on axing that bloated $7,500 federal tax credit, U.S. EV sales have nosedived by a whopping 74% from their 2025 peak.

Share

It’s like watching a house of cards built on Biden-era mandates come tumbling down in real time - glorious, isn’t it?