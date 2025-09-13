Officials in Quebec acted on Friday to remove 1,200 school buses from service after one of the erupted in flames with a driver and 5 young children aboard for no apparent reason. While the vast majority of the buses made by bankrupt Canadian bus manufacturer LION are electric - a handful run on Diesel - the CBC’s story on the matter works overtime to obscure that fact from unsuspecting readers.

Share

Founded in 2008, LION is a classic creature of the fake energy transition, a company which existed to grift off of government subsidies but still couldn’t make a go of it despite all the help from virtue signaling public officials eager to waste taxpayer funds on its faulty products in Canada and the United States. It became obvious that LION - formerly Lion Electric - was destined for the ash heap of history when it started to engage in layoffs in late 2023, with the formal declaration coming in December 2024.

After the company had reorganized its debt and stiffed a bunch of creditors, it was sold off to a group of investors in May of this year. The new owners quickly sold off its U.S. manufacturing facility and announced it would no longer honor manufacturers warranties in the United States. Great work if you can get it, right?

Right. Admit it: It’s one hell of a grift.