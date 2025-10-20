Everything is interrelated. If we have learned nothing else about our reality in recent decades, we have at least figured this part out. Nowhere is this fact of life more transparent than in the risk to US national security presented by pretty much everything happening inside China these days.

Simply put: America has become dangerously over-reliant on an array of energy security and national security needs, leaving us both economically and militarily at risk to the whims of Xi Jinping’s communist government. That perilous fact of life struck home hard earlier in October when China announced a boldly aggressive move to restrict exports of rare earth minerals and magnets and chips made with them to the U.S. for its military needs.

It’s a dependency which has been growing for half a century, but which Donald Trump’s predecessors in office have chosen to basically ignore and pass the buck for ending it onto the next guy. But now, the crisis has arrived at America’s doorstep, a fact that will force Trump to engage emergency measures to correct.