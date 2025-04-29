With the governments and grid managers in both Spain and Portugal maintaining a tight-lipped posture about the real causes behind Monday’s power outages, independent analysts are weighing in to help fill the void of information.

Share

I’ve summarized the essentials about what took place Monday in several previous posts about the blackouts. Now that power has been restored, it is time to figure out what really took place.

On Thursday morning, Stu Turley and I will host a podcast in which we talk about the situation with brilliant energy analyst Robert Bryce for his insights on the issue. You’ll be able to view it live at this link, or on my X feed, @EnergyAbsurdity.

Robert published a really strong piece Monday afternoon as the blackouts were still lingering on - you can find it at this link.