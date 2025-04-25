Kier Starmer and his Labour Party (UK) fellow travelers continue to advance the consolidation of their glorious socialist revolution in the formerly free United Kingdom, using their NetZero mania as the driving rationale.

Share





As the glorious revolution advances and the nation's economy falls increasingly apart, it is coming to the attention of some in the House of Lords that there is a central problem with the whole thing. It turns out that Labour's intentional campaign to deindustrialize the British economy by invoking policies it knows will massively increase the cost of industrial power supply is crowding out any hopes for the UK to benefit from the massive economic growth driven by the AI tech revolution being enjoyed in the United States, China, and other parts of the world.