Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced his department’s new, expansive plan for oil leasing in federal waters on November 20 to widespread support from companies who are eager to invest more capital in exploration projects. But the plan also attracted pushback from predictable states at both ends of the political spectrum and the continental United States.

Those states - California and Florida - rank among the bluest and reddest states in the country from a political standpoint. California Democrats and Florida Republicans rarely see eye to eye on any issue, but they have long agreed about one thing: Neither wants to see more oil and gas drilling rigs situated off their coastlines.

“The Biden administration slammed the brakes on offshore oil and gas leasing and crippled the long-term pipeline of America’s offshore production,” Burgum said in a statement. “By moving forward with the development of a robust, forward-thinking leasing plan, we are ensuring that America’s offshore industry stays strong, our workers stay employed, and our nation remains energy dominant for decades to come.”