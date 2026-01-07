David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

That’s what happened. OFS also had similar conditions placed on them, some earlier than the big 3.

Too bad, it used to be a favorite expat assignment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture