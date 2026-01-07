Many have asked me how and why Chevron has retained its operations in Venezuela for the last 18 years when both ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips were drive out of that country by the Hugo Chavez regime in 2007. Below is my best effort at a high-level explanation.

In 2007, under President Hugo Chávez, the Venezuelan government implemented a major nationalization policy targeting heavy oil projects in the Orinoco Belt. This required foreign oil companies to convert their operations into joint ventures where the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) held at least a 60% majority stake, with the foreign firms accepting minority positions and reduced operational control. Prior to Chavez’s move, PDVSA had negotiated minority, non-operating stakes, which were typically in the 40% range.

ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips rejected these terms, primarily due to disagreements over compensation (which the government based on “book value” rather than market value) and the economic viability of operating with diminished control and smaller stakes. Because they - probably correctly - believed PDVSA did not have the staff expertise to properly manage these major projects, Exxon and Conoco felt they could not assume the added risk.

As a result, they refused to sign the required memorandums of understanding or transition agreements by the government’s deadline, leading to the seizure of their assets and their exit from the country. Both companies later pursued and largely won international arbitration cases against Venezuela, securing billions in awards for the expropriated assets (though payments have been partial and ongoing).

In contrast, Chevron (along with companies like BP, Total, and Statoil) agreed to the renegotiated terms, accepting minority stakes (typically 40% or less) in the joint ventures while ceding operational leadership to PDVSA. This allowed Chevron to maintain its presence and continue production in key projects, such as the Petroboscan and Petroindependiente fields, despite the less favorable conditions.

Analysts suggest Chevron’s decision was driven by a strategic view of the long-term value of Venezuela’s vast reserves—the world’s largest—outweighing the immediate financial hit, unlike ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, which prioritized avoiding what they saw as a “lousy deal” on principle and through legal recourse.

Chevron has since sustained operations through subsequent challenges, including U.S. sanctions, by securing special licenses from the U.S. Treasury that permit limited activities in existing joint ventures without expanding into new ones.

