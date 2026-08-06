The White House is reportedly preparing to extend the temporary Jones Act waiver that has allowed foreign-flagged tankers to move refined products between U.S. ports for the past four-and-a-half months. Good. They should not only extend it - they should make the suspension permanent and then urge Congress to repeal this century-old protectionist relic once and for all.

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According to Reuters, the current waiver, set to expire August 16, has been invoked nearly 200 times through the end of July. That makes it the longest and most heavily used suspension in the history of the program. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has already signaled another extension is likely, noting that fuel prices should ease in the coming weeks as a result.

Trump’s Jones Act Waiver Is a Godsend

The numbers back him up: the waiver has eased bottlenecks, particularly for California and the East Coast, by increasing tanker availability and allowing more efficient movement of gasoline and diesel where domestic Jones Act vessels simply cannot meet demand.

Anyone who has watched this market for more than five minutes understands why. The Jones Act requires that cargo traveling between U.S. ports must ride on ships built in American yards, owned by American companies, and crewed by American mariners. In theory it protects a domestic fleet and national security.