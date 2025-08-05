When ExxonMobil and Chevron, America’s largest domestic oil and gas companies, rolled out their second quarter 2025 earnings reports last week, which combined portray a thriving U.S. energy sector even amid a challenging commodity price picture. Chevron CEO Mike Wirth may have said it best during an August 1 appearance on CNBC when he told host Jim Cramer, “we’re positioned to thrive in all price environments.”

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods was similarly upbeat about his company’s ability to create robust returns for investors amid even more challenging commodity prices than the current situation. “If you look at where prices are at today, they’re higher than the basis that we had in our plans as we developed our go-forward investments,” he told CNBC host Rebecca Quick. “So, we’re prepared for a lower environment.”

Both executives commented on recent moves by the OPEC+ cartel to gradually add more volumes of crude oil onto the global market as part of its process of unwinding of voluntary cuts implemented following the COVID-19 pandemic. Woods pointed out that, despite ongoing strong demand for crude and refined products, the additional volumes could lead to an even more challenging pricing environment during the late months of 2025.

While the bottom-line earnings for both majors came in lower than the record earnings reported over the past few years, Wirth and Woods had a wealth of positive news to highlight and numerous reasons for optimism about their respective futures.