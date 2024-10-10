ExxonMobil continued the advancement of its carbon capture and storage plans with a pair of major announcements this week.

Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil’s Low Carbon Solutions business unit, used his account at LinkedIn Wednesday to release information related to an agreement with the New Generation Gas Gathering (NG3) project currently under construction in Louisiana to become the latest in a series of major CO2 emitters who will provide volumes to be injected into ExxonMobil-managed underground storage. Operated by M6 Midstream, the NG3 system will be able to move a projected 1.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas per day from wells in the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana to facilities along the Gulf Coast.

Map of ExxonMobil CCS pipeline and major suppliers.ExxonMobil

Ammann said the deal with NG3 is the 5th CCS agreement ExxonMobil has executed with major emitters, including previous deals with Nucor Steel, chemicals company Linde, and CF Industries. He also noted that the agreement with NG3 is the first involving a natural gas gathering company, and brings the total CO2 planned to store for customers to 6.7 million metric tons annually.