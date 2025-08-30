ExxonMobil’s annual Global Energy Outlooks rank among a handful of such reports that are always chock full of useful information for anyone who wants to understand what is really happening in the energy world and how that reality compares to the prevailing narrative pushed by activists and too much of the global media. The 2025 Outlook published on Thursday is no exception to that rule.

Like the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Energy Information Administration (EIA), and OPEC, ExxonMobil uses a modeling process to forecast the expected make-up of the global energy mix through 2050. Not surprisingly, the findings from ExxonMobil’s process differ broadly from that of the IEA’s, whose credibility has suffered in recent years as its mission has been politicized by its current leadership. It is also no surprise that the Outlook’s findings form a radical departure from the 2% scenario projections of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).