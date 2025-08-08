ExxonMobil, operator of the offshore Guyana Stabroek consortium with partners Chevron and CNOOC, announced the startup of its fourth deepwater project, Yellowtail on Friday. With production capacity of 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), Yellowtail raises total Stabroek capacity to 900,000 bpd faster than anyone had expected just a year ago.

“Yellowtail’s ahead-of-schedule startup is a significant milestone for ExxonMobil and the people of Guyana,” said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, said in a release. “With Guyanese making up more than 67% of the country’s oil-and-gas workforce and over 2,000 local businesses engaged, this project reflects our deepening roots in the country and our shared commitment to long-term, inclusive growth.”