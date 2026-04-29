Controversies abound related to the big farm bill making its way through congress this week. Much of the reporting in recent days has centered on a bipartisan effort in the House of Representatives to repeal the liability shield for producers of pesticides. But another, energy-related controversy has risen in recent days, this one centered on an attempt to mandate year-round sales of E15 fuels which has created a divide in the nation’s refining industry.

Share

Amending The Farm Bill To Force E15 Sales Year-Round

The amendment (Amendment 289) offered by Minnesota Republican Michelle Fischbach, has the support of a broad coalition including ethanol refiners, big farm interests like John Deere and the National Farmer’s Union, along with the American Petroleum Institute (API) whose membership includes most of the big refining companies. It’s a seemingly odd set of bedfellows to be coordinating efforts on a farm bill until you understand this bill has everything to do with fuel and refining.

“At a moment when households are feeling the sharp pressure of energy prices, this amendment is critical to promoting affordability, providing clarity for energy producers and fuel retailers, and strengthening America’s farmers,” API Vice President of Downstream Policy Will Hupman wrote on April 23. “It brings long-overdue certainty and predictability to fuel markets and expands fuel choice for American consumers.”

The proposed amendment plays off the move in March by the EPA to allow gas stations to sell high-ethanol fuel blends from May 1 through May 20 in parts of the country where it is not normally allowed during summer months. The waiver was invoked in hopes of slowing the rise of prices at the pump amid the continuing Iran Conflict, since E15 tends to sell for a slightly lower price than ordinary gasoline blends. Importantly, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin points out that the 20-day waiver is the maximum term allowed under the governing statute.

Most gasolines contain up to 10% of ethanol under the federal Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS), enacted in the Energy Policy Act of 2005 during the George W. Bush administration. Given that E15 contains up to 15% of ethanol, Fischbach and some other supporters of the amendment have pushed it as an easy way to give farmers a money infusion without raising the cost of the farm bill.