Permian Basin-focused Diamondback Energy emerged as the region’s reigning independent producer giant a year ago following its $26 billion buyout of privately-held Endeavor Energy Resources. That deal, combined with ExxonMobil’s October 2023 purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources cemented Diamondback’s status as the biggest independent kid on the Permian block.

Diamondback’s deal announced Tuesday to acquire private equity funded Double Eagle IV for $3 billion in cash and $1.08 billion in Diamondback equity enhances the company’s leading position among its upstream-focused peers. As seen in the map below, taken from Diamondback Energy’s investor slide deck, the acquisition adds a wealth of highly contiguous acreage to the company’s already substantial holdings.