The Telegraph reports that an explosion at a nearby power substation is the cause of a huge fire that shut down Heathrow Airport entirely on Friday.

Here is video of the fire at the Substation, showing its proximity to one of Heathrow’s terminals:

According to the Telegraph’s reporting, residents in West London were awakened at 3:00 a.m. Friday morning by the explosion which caused widespread power outages in that party of the city.

Airport officials shut the airport down and said all “inbound planes have been diverted to other airports, including Shannon in Ireland and Charles de Gaulle in Paris, with aviation experts saying the impact of disruption is “similar to 9/11”.

At least 1,351 flights will be impacted across the day.

The Telegraph also reports:

Around 291,000 passengers were scheduled to fly in and out of Heathrow airport today, according to Cirium, the aviation analytics site. The airport was scheduled to see 665 departures on Friday, equating to over 145,094 seats, with a further 669 flights due to arrive.

Some other details:

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said there is “no suggestion of foul play,” even though the UK’s counterterrorism staff have opened an investigation.

“Officers from Counter Terrorism Command – also known as SO15 – will play a key role to try to establish whether or not any hostile agents were involved in triggering the blaze,” reports the Telegraph.

“The substation fire in Hayes involved 25,000 litres of cooling oil fully alight, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.”

Can’t wait until some government-funded university researcher blames this incident on climate change. Don’t laugh - you know it’s coming.

That is all.