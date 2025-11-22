In case you missed it, the COP30 conference being held in Belem, Brazil was disrupted on Thursday when a fire broke out in one of the many tent facilities which, somewhat unbelievably, make up the entire venue where the event is being held.

That’s right: This year’s COP event is being hosted under a circus Big Top which extends across 77 acres of land. Which is perfect when you think about it, given that the whole thing is just one big clown act.

On Thursday, the clown show briefly degenerated into a bit of a dumpster fire.