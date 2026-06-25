America’s oil and gas industry has long since grown used to - and more than a little bit weary of - being accused of “price gouging” on gasoline prices by political figures in Washington, DC and in various states. Most often, those politicians engaging in this sort of demagoguery have been Democrats, whose party has traditionally taken a dim view of the industry and fossil fuels in general since the presidency of Jimmy Carter in the late 1970s. California Governor Gavin Newsom provided a recent example in May, accusing Chevron of engaging in the practice in his state with little evidence.

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Accusations Of Price Gouging Are Not Rare

Whenever oil prices have rocketed up during times when one or both houses of congress are controlled by the Democrats - as in 2008, pictured below, for example - executives from the integrated oil companies which make up what we like to call “Big Oil” are summoned to Washington, DC to testify in committee hearings in which they are generally bludgeoned by politicians looking to create headlines. It’s just part of the job.

It would take a while to total up the number of times such hearings have ended with congressional referrals to the Department of Justice to investigate “Big Oil” in a search for prosecutable examples of such price gouging criminal activity. But over the half century which has passed since President Carter assumed office in January 1977, those investigations have failed to turn up a single provable example of such behavior.

That reality doesn’t stop the politicians from levelling the accusation, though. We saw that this week when President Donald Trump overturned the normal political equation and became the rare Republican to level the same “price gouging” charge at “Big Oil.”

President Trump Joins The Price Gouging Parade