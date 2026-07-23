Back on March 24, a little over three weeks into an Iran Conflict which President Donald Trump initially estimated would last for “2 to 4 weeks,” I wrote here that drivers should expect gasoline prices at the pump to be higher for longer than the White House was then projecting. That piece was in part based on a report from Enverus presciently titled “The Return of $100 Oil,” and partly on my own assessment of the forces then in play in global oil markets.

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Drivers and consumers enjoyed a break in June following the announced ceasefire and Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran’s multi-pronged ruling regime. The break was so substantial that the West Texas Intermediate domestic index prices briefly dropped below $70/bbl before President Trump declared the ceasefire to be over on July 10 after repeated violations of the MOU by both sides. Much has changed related to the conflict since that time, and identifying the positive developments is increasingly difficult.

Houthi Rebels Toss Another Match On The Fire

The latest wild card tossed into the inflammatory mix came early this week in the form of renewed threats by the Iran-sponsored Houthi rebels in Yemen to once again fire at shipping traffic attempting to transit the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea. The Houthi threat carried enough weight to force several big tankers loaded with Saudi Arabian crude to make U-turns on Tuesday as they approached the Strait and head back to the King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu where tankers are loaded.

The new Red Sea-centered crisis escalated Wednesday when a Houthi missile hit the Saudi flagged tanker Encelia, setting it aflame. That act of war will almost certainly heavily impede further tanker traffic through Bab el-Mandeb, if not shut it down entirely for the time being. It also sent crude prices - which were already up more than 30% from the June lows - soaring again, with the international Brent index breaking above the $100/barrel mark as of this writing on June 23.