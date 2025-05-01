In a very interesting interview today on Fox News, Ford CEO Jim Farley said he and his company fully endorse the Trump tariff program, saying it is the “right thing” for the country.

In the video clip below, Farley, whose EV strategy has been the target of tremendous criticism as it has caused upwards of $5 billion in annual losses to the company’s bottom line, boasts that his company has remained a mostly American manufacturer, only importing a small percentage of the parts that go into its cars. That reality, if accurate, would naturally give Ford a competitive advantage over fellow carmakers like GM, Stellantis, Toyota, Nissan and Volvo in a tariff-heavy business climate.