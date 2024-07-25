Ford Motor Company famously lost more than $100,000 per unit sold during Q1 2024 in its Model e EV division. In yesterday’s earnings call, CEO Jim Farley was able to report great improvement, noting that Model e lost just $50,000 per unit sold for the year’s second quarter.
You just cannot make this stuff up, folks, don’t even try.
Here’s an excerpt from …
