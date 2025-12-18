David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David McDonald's avatar
David McDonald
8h

This was so obviously going to happen the even Stevie Wonder could have seen it coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by David Blackmon and others
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
8h

It really raises the question of how Farley still has a job and how the board has not yet been replaced. The company could have tossed the $19.5 billion in singles into blast furnaces and heated the homes of a lot of poor people, or they could have spent it on hookers and blow. Either would have been a better use of all of that cash. But hey, it wasn’t my money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture