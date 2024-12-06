Ford Motor Company isn’t just losing billions of dollars on its EV division in the US - it’s bleeding billions of pounds in the UK, too. The company lost well over $5 billion in the US on its Model e EV division in 2023 and is on track to incur similar losses in 2024 as demand growth for this non-viable replacement for internal combustion cars in the US has plateaued. The situation in the UK and the rest of Europe is no doubt equally awful, as EV demand across the pond has not just stagnated, but even begun to decline during 2024.

Ford seemed to signal a weariness with the whole scam this week when the head of its UK operation made clear the company has no intention of forcing its dealers to artificially limit the sale of its high-demand internal combustion car in response to oppressive mandates being invoked by the Labour party government there.