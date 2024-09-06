I’ve written many times here over the years that higher energy bills of all sorts are a feature of this failing plan to force a debt-subsidized energy transition, not a glitch. The reasons for that are pretty simple:

Higher prices for power generation and transportation fuels could result in “clean” energy alternatives becoming more competitive in the marketplace;

Higher energy costs should result in lower energy use by individuals who can no longer afford to pay the bills;

Lower energy usage should result in lower carbon and other GHG emissions, thus enabling the authoritarian/totalitarian social planners to claim “victory” in the end. Share

Nowhere has this principle of government intentionally forcing prices for all forms of energy to rise precipitously to force the masses to behave properly in the view of the social planners than in Germany. That country is paying an enormous price economically as industries flee it for China and other countries who haven’t gone quite so insane where energy is concerned.

In the U.S., the most obvious example comes from California, whose government has basically copied all the horrific mistakes the Germans have committed, resulting in the highest costs for all forms of energy in the U.S. Things have become so awful for citizens in the Golden State who haven’t already fled to Texas or Florida that even the energy transition boosters at Bloomberg are taking notice.

While Bloomberg’s “news” operation is hopelessly in the pockets of the same NGOs funded by Mike Bloomberg and other billionaires, it still employs several opinion writers who bring a more balanced approach to things.

One of those is former WSJ columnist Liam Denning, who authored the piece excerpted below published Tuesday by Bloomberg. It’s really solid, and something everyone should read.

Here’s an excerpt:

California is incredible, but making it livable, what with its droughts, floods, fault-lines and wildfires, has never been cheap. Climate change only adds to the cost, as anyone paying spiraling utility bills there knows. Those same bills will thwart California’s green, progressive aspirations. Making them digestible means going back to the basics of what a bill pays for. Meredith Fowlie, a professor at University of California, Berkeley, just published an important cost-benefit analysis of PG&E Corp.’s massive project to bury 10,000 miles of powerlines in northern California. You may recall the utility went bankrupt in 2019, swamped by liabilities arising from several deadly wildfires attributed to its overhead wires (see this). The wildfires aren’t letting up and PG&E’s undergrounding project has contributed to a roughly $380, or 16.5%, increase in average bills this year. Fowlie finds diminishing returns for each incremental mile of wire buried, in the form of rising implied costs per avoided ignition, suggesting other strategies may be more cost effective. Deciding that is up to the state, which regulates PG&E’s spending plans. Just as importantly, it is up to the state how any such costs get shared. Hiding them in utility bills is not the way to go. That might seem counterintuitive, since part of your bill compensates the utility for building and maintaining wires and other bits of the grid (the other part pays for the electricity carried on that grid). But say your motive for burying powerlines is about more than just reliable supply: Avoiding cities being razed, or multiple fatalities, or choking orange skies over the Golden Gate. Those might be powerline-adjacent, but they are really societal goods quite separate from the provision of energy. Politically, it is easier to bury charges in electricity bills rather than raise taxes. “This isn’t unique to California, it’s just worse,” says Mohit Chhabra, a senior analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy non-profit. In round terms, 40% of the residential PG&E bill pertains to electricity generation, 40% to transmission and distribution and 20% to other priorities, he says. The latter include things like funding for energy efficiency programs, rooftop solar incentives and — the irony — financial aid for households struggling with energy bills. Five years ago, PG&E’s average monthly bill ranked 70th most expensive out of 200 investor-owned utilities surveyed nationwide, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. By 2022, it was the 18th most expensive. This is an obvious, and regressive, cost-of-living problem, since poorer households pay a bigger share of their income for energy. They also have less means to afford the outlay for a rooftop solar system, which offsets grid-power costs. There is also a fundamental disconnect with California’s broader energy and climate policies. The state, highly exposed to climate change, has embraced a leadership role in the energy transition, and electrification of things like vehicles and heat pumps is key to that. Yet California deters this by loading up electricity bills with tangential objectives, from wildfire measures to subsidizing offshore wind. It also doesn’t help that California has historically had minimal fixed charges on bills, which means more of the system’s fixed costs are funneled through variable charges per kilowatt-hour. This is intuitively out-of-whack, since a significant amount must be spent maintaining the grid regardless of how often you turn on the lights, boosting variable tariffs and muting the real price signal to consumers.

[End]

There’s a lot more there, but you get the gist.

And what everyone needs to understand is this: While I and you consider everything happening to California power consumers to be a horrific example of the abject failures of globalist central planning, the people in power in California look at all of this as just more signs their overall plan is working.

Everything Mr. Denning criticizes here is absolutely a feature of the plan for the energy transition, not a glitch.

You must accept this reality to understand why these central/social planners appear incapable of learning from the horrible outcomes that result from their myriad mistakes. It’s because the things we look at as horrible outcomes, they view as success stories to be celebrated.

Prove me wrong.

That is all.