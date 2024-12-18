Much of the chatter in the legacy media related to the DOE’s LNG study released on Tuesday contends that it will somehow make it harder for the industry to expand in the future. That reasoning seems, well, unreasonable on its face given that a) it’s just a study with zero legal teeth, b) its acceptance by DOE has a public comment period that doesn’t expire until after Donald Trump assumes office on January 20, and c) Trump’s incoming energy secretary, Chris Wright, is likely to be smart enough to simply ignore the recommendations contained in it.

So, how is the publication of what is in reality a fairly useless study that was commissioned for purely political reasons as a sop to Joe Biden’s campaign funders in the climate alarm movement supposed to make life harder for companies in the LNG export business? Welp, leave it to the climate activists at the formerly respectable Financial Times (FT) to say the quiet part out loud.

Put simply, the line of reasoning advanced in an FT piece published Wednesday holds that it’s all about facilitating future litigation.