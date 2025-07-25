A pair of stories in recent days illustrate the rapidly shifting equation for the prospects of a real energy transition in the United States during Donald Trump’s second presidency. Thanks in large part to the administration’s radical rebalancing of federal energy policies, the momentum is shifting heavily in favor of traditional energy sources like oil, natural gas, and nuclear power as tax breaks and subsidies for renewables are being systematically eliminated. The end result is an altered outlook on which form of generation will boom into the future.

Share

A Gas Generation Boom Driven By AI

In the July 24 issue of the Wall Street Journal’s Climate and Energy newsletter, Ed Ballard writes that “There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be Selling Natural-Gas Turbines.” On the same day, Reuters published a piece by Nichola Groom headlined, “Boom fades for US clean energy as Trump guts subsidies.” Taken together, the stories detail a reversal of Biden-era fortunes for the respective industries which has come about more rapidly and comprehensively than anyone could have realistically imagined just six months ago.