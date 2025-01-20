Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States Monday, the dawn of a new administration that promises a brighter future for America’s oil and gas industry. The new President assumes office during a time when the industry is already working to meet a big demand surge for natural gas, whether for exports of LNG or in the power generation sector. His promised changes to energy policy should help ensure the industry is able to meet that and other demands for the products it produces.

Demand For Gas Generation Set To Accelerate

With the new president anticipated to immediately reverse Joe Biden’s executive order which implemented a pause in permitting for LNG (liquefied natural gas) export infrastructure a year ago, anticipation for a new surge in export capacity is widely anticipated as demand across Europe and Asia continues to expand.

In power generation, demand for new gas plants, which had already been on the rise, has gotten a boost in recent months from explosive growth in AI technologies and the datacenters to process its massive data needs.

In a recent interview, Corianna Mah, analyst at Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, points to other drivers of load growth in addition to AI. “After years of stagnation, the load growth in the U.S. is now accelerating rapidly, driven by emerging, energy-intensive load drivers like data centers – propelled by the AI race among big tech – cryptocurrency mining, electrification of EVs, a growing base load due to population increases, and much more,” she says.